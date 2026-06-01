Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
78º
Join Insider
Trending
Firefighters, law enforcement assaulted, two arrested following vehicle fire in Giles County
Explosive Roanoke house fire revealed to be intentional, suspect dead
Man suspected of killing Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy extradited to Virginia, facing multiple charges
In farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorse
SeaQuest Lynchburg to close, be replaced by new Hill City AquaZoo
High-speed chase ends after vehicle crashes into home in Bedford County

Local News

High-speed chase ends after vehicle crashes into home in Bedford County

10 News Digital Team

No description found

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A high-speed chase ended after a car crashed into a home in Forest on Friday, Bedford County Sheriff’s office said.

BCSO said a deputy saw a vehicle speeding and momentarily driving with no headlights around 1:15 a.m. on Friday on Forest Road. When the deputy initiated a pursuit, the suspect vehicle began to rapidly accelerate and failed to stop for emergency equipment.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the deputy never managed to catch up to the vehicle, staying around 150 yards behind. The suspect vehicle turned down Cottontown Road, where the deputy lost sight of it.

Around 1:20 a.m., other deputies located the vehicle crashed into a home off the road in the 1800 block of Cottontown Road.

On Sunday, charges for speeding and felony eluding were obtained against Isaiah Jerome Christian. He was then arrested early Monday morning.

Virginia State Police is now investigating the crash.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.