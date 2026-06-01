High-speed chase ends after vehicle crashes into home in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A high-speed chase ended after a car crashed into a home in Forest on Friday, Bedford County Sheriff’s office said.

BCSO said a deputy saw a vehicle speeding and momentarily driving with no headlights around 1:15 a.m. on Friday on Forest Road. When the deputy initiated a pursuit, the suspect vehicle began to rapidly accelerate and failed to stop for emergency equipment.

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Authorities said the deputy never managed to catch up to the vehicle, staying around 150 yards behind. The suspect vehicle turned down Cottontown Road, where the deputy lost sight of it.

Around 1:20 a.m., other deputies located the vehicle crashed into a home off the road in the 1800 block of Cottontown Road.

On Sunday, charges for speeding and felony eluding were obtained against Isaiah Jerome Christian. He was then arrested early Monday morning.

Virginia State Police is now investigating the crash.