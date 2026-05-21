Lynchburg City Council calls for volunteers for the Lynchburg City School Board

If you care about education and want to make a difference, the Lynchburg City Council is looking for volunteers to serve on the school board.

Those who are interested will need to apply here. You can also get a printed version of the application on the site, which can be mailed, emailed, or picked up from the Clerk of Council Office when requested.

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 26, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber, City Hall, 900 Church Street, to receive nominations for three School Board positions:

One seat representing District I

One seat representing District II

One seat representing District III

All applications will need to be submitted to the Clerk of Council before the public hearing. If you have previously submitted an application for this school year and your information remains current, no further action is needed.