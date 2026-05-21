Commonwealth’s Attorney won’t pursue charges in deadly crash involving Virginia Tech student

The Montgomery County commonwealth’s attorney has confirmed that no criminal charges will be pursued in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash involving a Virginia Tech student back in December 2025.

Spencer Forsling died after being hit by a Blacksburg police officer who was responding to an emergency call. Authorities previously told 10 News that Forsling was crossing at the intersection of North Main and Roanoke streets around 2 a.m. when the incident happened.

Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt said after reviewing the evidence, “I conclude that there is no criminal offense which can be pursued.”

See Pettitt’s full statement below.