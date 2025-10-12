VSP trooper injured after being hit while assisting vehicle on highway, suspect charged

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia State Police trooper was injured after being struck by a vehicle while assisting a disabled vehicle on Saturday, VSP said.

Authorities said around 2:04 p.m. on Saturday, two troopers were assisting a disabled tractor-trailer on the southbound side of U.S. Highway 29. While the officers were on the side of the road, a Chrysler struck the rear of one of their patrol vehicles, which in turn struck one of the officers, as well as their second patrol vehicle.

VSP said the injured trooper was flown by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The second trooper was not injured.

Authorities said that both patrol cars had their emergency lights on and were partially in the right travel lane to protect the disabled vehicle.

Investigators said the driver of the Chrysler was identified as 74-year-old Raul Salas. He was charged with reckless driving.

This incident is still under investigation, and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.