VDH investigating another possible measles exposure in Northern Virginia that occurred in April

The Virginia Department of Health announced they are investigating a possible measles exposure that seemingly occurred on Thursday, April 23 and Friday, April 24.

The VDH stated that a confirmed case of measles traveled through Washington Dulles International Airport Thursday, April 23 and Friday, April 24. The person is a resident of another state.

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The following dates, times, and locations are potential exposure sites listed by the Virginia Department of Health:

Dulles International Airport (IAD): in Concourse B, on transportation between the concourse and baggage claim, and in the baggage claim area between 10:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23 and 1:30 a.m. Friday, April 24.

Other exposure sites will be listed here

This comes after multiple other measles exposures have been reported in Northern Virginia this year.

The VDH has listed the following guidance for those who have or have not received a measles-containing vaccine:

If you have never received a measles-containing vaccine (either the measles, mumps, and rubella [MMR] vaccine or a measles-only vaccine which is available in other countries), you may be at risk of developing measles. Anyone who was exposed and considered to be at risk of developing measles should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Watch for symptoms. If you notice the symptoms of measles, immediately isolate yourself by staying home. Contact your healthcare provider right away. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the local health department. This call will help protect other patients and staff.

Anyone with an immunocompromising condition should consult with their healthcare provider if they have questions or develop symptoms.

If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are protected and do not need to take any action.

If you have received only one dose of a measles-containing vaccine, you are very likely to be protected and your risk of being infected with measles from any of these exposures is very low. However, to achieve complete immunity, contact your healthcare provider about getting a second vaccine dose.

MMR vaccine rates are high in Virginia, with around 95% of kindergarteners being fully vaccinated against measles. This helps prevent major outbreaks of the virus in the Commonwealth. If you have not yet received a measles-containing vaccine, contact your healthcare provider.