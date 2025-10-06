Pedestrian killed in Bedford County crash on West Lynchburg Turnpike

A pedestrian was hit and killed in Bedford County on Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on West Lynchburg Turnpike, just west of Wheatland Road. Authorities said the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a 2020 GMC Yukon was driving westbound in the right lane. The driver merged into the left lane to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

State police said the pedestrian also moved into the left lane and was struck by the Yukon.

The pedestrian, identified as 40-year-old Stacee Lee LaChair of Bedford, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.