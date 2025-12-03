VSP investigating after Blacksburg police officer fatally hits pedestrian while responding to call

Virginia State Police is investigating after a Blacksburg police officer hit and killed a pedestrian while responding to a call, according to the police department.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning at the intersection of North Main Street and Roanoke Street.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the crash are unclear at this time, but we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Authorities said no further information will be released until family notifications have been made.

