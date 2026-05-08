From heartbreak to healing: Roanoke community opens up at “Rise Up”

ROANOKE, Va. – Nearly 200 people packed the Grandin Theatre Thursday night for “Rise Up: Stories of Roanoke Resilience,” an event highlighting personal stories of hardship, healing and perseverance from Roanoke City teens, community members and local leaders.

The event raised money for the Roanoke Prevention Alliance, a nonprofit focused on preventing substance use and promoting resilience, especially among young people.

Speakers shared emotional stories ranging from heartbreak and grief to cancer diagnoses, addiction and bullying.

“Resilience to me is being able to keep rising above anything that happens,” speaker Angelina D. Jones said. “It’s the armor that we wear. It’s the tools that we use to get through.”

Organizers said the event aimed to create a connection through storytelling and remind people they are not alone in their struggles.

Whether it was navigating middle school and high school bullying or battling alcoholism and addiction, speakers emphasized the importance of sharing experiences and supporting one another through difficult times.

“You’re not alone,” parent Chris Abbott said. “There’s many of us out here. We’re all going through something. We’re all here for you at some point or another.”