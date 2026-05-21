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Local News

Patrick County declares local emergency due to extreme dry weather conditions

Burning ban in effect as drought raises wildfire risk

10 News Digital Team

Patrick County has declared a local emergency due to extreme dry weather conditions. Officials say a burning ban is also effective immediately. (Canva)

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Patrick County has declared a local emergency due to extreme dry weather conditions. Officials say a burning ban is also effective immediately.

“Experience has shown that suspending open-air burning is an effective way to prevent fire from escaping and allows a quick fire agency response,“ Patrick County officials said.

”Not all fires can be prevented, but with an open-air burning ban, the number of woodland and brush fires will greatly reduce.”

The ban on open-air burning applies to public and private property and will remain in effect until further notice.

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