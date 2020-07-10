89ºF

Tiny kitten saved by local Virginia State Trooper

Kitten was found stuck in mud puddle by Interstate 81

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Pulaski County – A Virginia state trooper is living the oath he took, “to serve and protect”, even when it’s the tiniest of creatures. He’s now fallen in love with a tiny kitten that may not have survived without his help.

PACC Rescue Co-Director Missy Viars said Trooper Cory McGlothlin was monitoring traffic on interstate 81 when he heard a cry in the middle of the night.

“He thought there was a baby dear on the side of the road and he went to look and he found a tiny, five to six-week-old kitten stuck in a mud puddle,” Viars said. “She was just stuck. He got her out of the puddle and she just stuck to him like velcro. She was so happy.”

Viars said the kitten was malnourished and in bad shape with multiple ticks around her eyes. Trooper McGlothlin was called to another scene, so he took the kitten to the Pulaski Animal Care and Control Rescue. But that little white kitten must have stolen his heart. Viars said the very next day Trooper McGlothlin returned to the center with his family to adopt the kitten, that’s now known as Aspen.

