TASTY TUESDAY: Hang 10 brings the lu’au to your taste buds

ROANOKE, Va. – Hang 10 rode the wave into the Wasena neighborhood just two weeks ago, and it’s been a hit ever since.

When John Anstey first approached Teal Batson about the idea, she thought, “This will be phenomenal. Something that Roanoke doesn’t have.”

Anstey brought the idea 4600 miles east after a trip to the island chain, after seeing how they do things a little differently.

Batson explains, “[We have a] Shaver that shaves it paper thin. It’s almost like a ribbon of ice, and then it’s topped with syrups that are made with pure sugar cane and natural flavoring.”

The thinner shaving holds the flavor together for specials like the Big Kahuna, which is as big as your head but as tasty and refreshing as it gets.

Other popular items that are unique to Hang 10 include Dole Whip. This fruit-flavored soft serve is a refreshing treat that goes along with the cool vibe inside and outside Hang 10.

Come try some Strawberry Dole Whip available today! This weekend we are switching to Pineapple, while supplies last. Come Hang 10 with us🤙🏼🌴 Posted by HANG 10 on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Then, there’s the incredible smell that wafts from the waffle maker.

“We make them from scratch daily, as well as we make a taco from our waffle cone batter.”

You read that right. In addition to their homemade waffle cones, Hang 10 makes an ice cream taco with the waffle batter as the shell.

Tomorrow is Taco Tuesday Hang 10 style! A taco is our waffle cone filled with Gourmet Vanilla Bean, Dole Whip, and... Posted by HANG 10 on Monday, September 7, 2020

While it might be a new spot, the menu is huge.

Batson tells us they have, “42 flavors and 12 sugar free flavors.”

One flavor that’s soon to come will have fall fans rushing to Wasena very soon.

“I’m excited, because I’m going to be adding a new pumpkin spice flavor.”

Just get there fast, and say “Aloha!” If you go to The Green Goat or Wasena Taproom, show them your receipt and you’ll get 10% off your order.

Hours: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day

