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Virginia Tech Board of Visitors meets Tuesday; announces new Rector and Vice Rector

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Virginia Tech Board of Visitors Meeting (Courtesy of Virginia Tech) (Virginia Tech 2026)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors met on Tuesday and discussed a wide variety of topics, including electing a new Rector and Vice Rector.

The board announced that, effective July 1, Jim Miller will serve as Rector and Nancy Dye will serve as Vice Rector. Each will serve a one-year term.

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The move comes following the removal of John Rocovich as Rector by Governor Abigail Spanberger in late May.

The board on Tuesday also approved a controversial resolution to proceed with the construction of four new residence halls near Duck Pond Drive and near the current site of the university’s Columbarium.

The university said the action would also support a broader residential renewal strategy consisting of renovation projects of select residential buildings.

The Board also approved an affiliation agreement with the newly created Hokie Ventures, a nonprofit that will support the long-term growth and competitiveness of Virginia Tech Athletics.

A full breakdown of the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors meeting can be found here.

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