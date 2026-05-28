Gov. Spanberger removes Rector John Rocovich from Virginia Tech Board of Visitors

Gov. Abigail Spanberger has removed Rector John Rocovich from the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors, citing code violations.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger has removed Rector John Rocovich from the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors, citing code violations.

Edward “Ed” Baine will take Rocovich’s place and complete his term, which ends June 30, 2027. Baine was previously appointed to the Board of Visitors on July 1, 2018, by then-Gov. Ralph Northam and was reappointed on July 1, 2022, by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

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According to Virginia Tech, Rocovich served on the board of visitors from 1997 to 2005 and again from 2010 to 2014, and was board rector from 2002 to 2004. In 2023, former Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed him to serve another four-year term.

At this time, the exact details surrounding Rocovich’s removal are unclear. We have reached out to the governor’s office for more information.