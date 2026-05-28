Finally Settling Down Thursday, in Wake of an Active Pattern!

This morning, we are finally seeing things settle down a bit! Rain has now moved out of the region after almost four days of showers and storms.

While the rain was very much needed, Southwest and Southside picked up a bit too much rain in a very short amount of time. Along with the flash flooding, we had several storm reports last night of wind damage and isolated instances of hail.

Radar Current As Of 7:15 AM (WSLS 2026)

This morning, although the showers have dried up, it still feels very muggy outside! Dew points are in the 50s and 60s. We will see a much drier air mass move in for the next few days, along with a calm weather pattern!

Dew Points Current As Of 7:15 AM (WSLS 2026)

This is why we are finally ending our active pattern; a cold front will move south of us, blocking all of the Gulf moisture from reaching the area. The southeast out towards the plains will still have the abundant moisture and rain chances, which will lead to the chance of flash flooding for that region.

Overall Setup (WSLS 2026)

Now that the front is out of our hair, the poolcast looks amazing! Just a few passing clouds today with a high of 85 degrees. It will feel like summertime!

Poolcast (WSLS 2026)

We stay dry for the second part of the day and through the weekend, with only a small chance of rain overnight Saturday. Have a great day!