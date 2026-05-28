Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - May 28, 2026

VIRGINIA – Drivers nationwide are still feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to fluctuate. The good news? Prices in the Commonwealth are starting to slightly trend downward. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Thursday, May 28, the Virginia average for regular gas is $4.292, according to AAA. Premium averages $5.147 per gallon, while diesel averages $5.436 per gallon.

Recommended Videos

Taking a closer look at our region, Thursday’s least expensive gas prices are down from Wednesday. Wondering where you can find gas on the cheaper side? We’ve got you covered!

According to GasBuddy:

In Roanoke, GasBuddy shows that one of the cheapest places to fill up is still Murphy USA on Valley View Boulevard near Walmart, with regular gas at $3.87 per gallon, midgrade at $4.38, and premium at $4.78. The Walmart on Plantation Road is another place to save, as it has regular gas at $3.87 per gallon, premium at $4.33, and diesel at $4.85.

Traveling to the Southside area, GasBuddy reports regular gas at $3.90 per gallon at Sheetz at 1020 Virginia Avenue in Martinsville, with premium and diesel gas priced at $4.70 and $5.29 per gallon, respectively. In Danville, Walmart at 261 Nor-Dan Drive has regular gas for $3.89, according to GasBuddy.

As for Lynchburg, drivers can get regular gas for $3.68 per gallon, premium for $4.48, and diesel for $4.82 at the Sheetz at 14480 Wards Road. Additionally, Marathon at 14074 Wards Road has regular gas for $3.95 per gallon, premium for $4.94, and diesel for $5.19.

Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.