Casting call: Netflix’s ‘Love on the Spectrum’ seeking participants from the Danville area

DANVILLE, Va. – Netflix’s “Love on the Spectrum” is on the hunt for new cast members in the Danville area for its potential new season, and you could be a part of the story!

The series aims to celebrate neurodiversity by following adults on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating, relationships, and the search for love.

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If you are between the ages of 25 and 40, live within a couple of hours of Danville, are single and open to meeting someone on the autism spectrum, the casting team wants to hear from you.

Filming is flexible and may only take a few hours, with informal conversations as a first step.

You could be autistic yourself or have a different intellectual or developmental disability and be open to dating someone who is autistic.

“This series has helped challenge misconceptions and show viewers across the world that people on the autism spectrum experience the same hopes, relationships, and desire for connection as anyone else,” said Monica Karavanic, Executive Director of The Arc of Southside.

She added, “We are excited to help share an opportunity that promotes visibility, understanding, and inclusion in such a meaningful way.”

Interested in being involved? You’re asked to send an email with a brief description of yourself and a photo to production@northernpictures.com.au