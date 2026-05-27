Have the recent rains helped water levels at SML? Appalachian Power, boater weigh in

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Recent rainfall around Smith Mountain Lake has provided only limited relief to historically low water levels that continue to impact boating and businesses around the lake.

The lake received significant rainfall over the weekend, but lake levels remain about five feet below normal, according to Appalachian Power spokesperson Izzy Post Ruhland.

“The rain this weekend was really, really helpful, but it didn’t really help raise water levels simply because we’re still in a drought, a severe drought,” Ruhland said. “All the ground is soaking up all that water, and there’s not enough runoff to go into the lake just yet.”

Despite the recent storms, signs of the drought remain visible across the lake. Boat ramps that would normally sit underwater remain dry, with some extending tens of feet from the shoreline before reaching the water.

Captain Lee Adkins of Sea Tow said conditions have improved slightly in some areas, but not enough to significantly ease concerns.

“Every little bit helps,” Adkins said. “I noticed coming in at Gills Creek looked a little better today. But it’s not enough. It’s going to help, but it’s not enough to cure the condition.”

Low water levels have also created challenges for boat owners attempting to launch watercraft. In some cases, boats cannot even be lowered into the water because ramps no longer extend far enough, and lifts can’t lower boats far enough to reach the water.

“Your trailer tires will drop off the end of that concrete, and it’s hard to get them back up,” Adkins said. “People even tear their axles trying to pull them back up. You can’t put so much pressure on all that. Something will break.”

The ongoing drought has also affected businesses that rely on lake traffic. Adkins said activity on the water has declined compared to previous years.

“I think in general business has been a little down, and I think that’s attributed to the traffic being down on the lake,” he said.

Still, Adkins said boating on Smith Mountain Lake remains safe for those who use caution and remain alert to changing conditions.

“I think it’s safe for people,” he said. “Use your good judgment. Be a little more on the lookout than you normally would have been.”