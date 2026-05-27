Summer meal programs fill gap as families face rising food insecurity as school ends

As students across Virginia begin summer break, anti-hunger advocates say many families are struggling to replace the meals children receive during the school year, while also facing rising grocery costs and cuts to federal food assistance programs.

Thursday marks World Hunger Day, a global awareness day focused on hunger and food insecurity.

According to No Kid Hungry Virginia, more than 800,000 Virginia students receive free school meals during the academic year. But when school lets out for the summer, many children lose access to those reliable breakfasts and lunches.

“Summer can be one of the hungriest times of the year for Virginia kids,” said Sarah Steely, director of No Kid Hungry Virginia. “When that last bell rings on the last day of school, many kids lose access to that reliable nutrition and might not know where their next meal is coming from.”

A 2025 poll conducted by No Kid Hungry Virginia found more than half of Virginia families with children in public schools said it is harder to afford food and make ends meet during the summer months. The survey also found many families reported going into debt because of rising food costs.

Steely said many families are already struggling with higher costs for food, rent and utilities.

“We’re hearing from food bank partners seeing longer lines and increased activity because families are struggling right now,” she said.

Advocates also point to recent federal policy changes affecting food assistance programs. According to No Kid Hungry Virginia and the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Virginia has seen nearly a 15% decline in SNAP participation since last year, impacting more than 116,000 recipients statewide.

The decline follows changes under H.R. 1, a federal law that tightened SNAP eligibility requirements and expanded work requirements for some recipients. H.R. 1 bill information

Despite those challenges, advocates say several programs are available to help families access food during the summer months.

“These programs are designed to help,” Steely said. “They are designed to connect kids with the nutrition that they need to help families make ends meet.”

One of those programs is Virginia SUN Bucks, which provides eligible families with a one-time $120 grocery benefit per child during the summer. Benefits can be used at grocery stores, farmers markets and retailers that accept EBT.

Another program, Virginia SUN Meals, offers free meals to children 18 and younger at schools, parks, libraries and community sites throughout the state.

Steely said reliable nutrition can affect more than just hunger.

“Making sure that kids have access to nutrition in the summertime means a brighter future for Virginia,” she said. “It means that our future nurses and firefighters and entrepreneurs and these bright minds can benefit from the great education they’re getting at school.”

Resources for Virginia families

Roanoke Valley

Lynchburg Area

Danville and Southside Virginia

New River Valley

Christiansburg / Blacksburg

Martinsville / Henry County