Salem City Councilman Randy Foley announces he will not seek re-election

SALEM, Va. – Salem City Councilman Randy Foley announced Wednesday that he would not run for reelection once his current term expires at the end of the year.

The Salem City Council issued the following statement:

Salem City Councilman Randy Foley has announced he will not run for reelection once his current term expires at the end of the year. The highly respected public servant made the announcement at the conclusion of Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

“It has been my absolute honor and privilege to serve this city,” Foley said. “This experience would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my family, my friends, our dedicated city staff, and, most importantly, the voters.”

During his 20-year tenure as a City Council member, Foley never lost an election in his hometown. He was elected to Salem City Council in May of 2006 and served as Mayor from July 1, 2008 to June 30, 2020.

“I am incredibly proud of everything we have accomplished together to make our city a better place,” he said. “I want to thank everyone for the partnerships, the memories, and the successful journey.”

Foley graduated from Salem High School in 1987. He attended the University of Virginia on a football scholarship, earning his bachelor’s degree in government along with a master’s degree in public administration. He later earned his master’s in business administration from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.

His strong business background and relationship building skills have made him a valuable member of not only city council, but the city’s Audit-Finance Committee, the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Committee, Total Action for Progress Board, the Western Virginia Regional Jail Authority, the Roanoke Valley Transportation Planning Organization Policy Board, and the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Master Plan Committee.

“During my 20 years as a member of city council, the need for regional cooperation has expanded greatly,” he said. “When we combine our strengths and unique features good things happen valley wide.”

Much of Foley’s time as a councilman was spent in crisis mode to things out of council’s control. The Great Recession, the COVID-19 pandemic, and changes to the business landscape presented him with a variety of unique challenges.

“We are doing business differently now than we were 20 years ago, but that means we are evolving,” he said. “The processes may be different, but our services are still top notch, and our employees are highly respected in the region.”

Foley was part of the council teams that approved funding for the Salem School Division to build its first new school from the ground up in South Salem Elementary. He also voted to provide funding to revitalize and drastically improve the current high school and field house.

The strategic timing of both projects allowed the city to save its taxpayers millions of dollars. He has also been instrumental in the ongoing downtown improvements, the greenway expansion, the Moyer Complex revitalization, and the establishment of the Salem Rotary Dog Park. The city’s bond rating also improved to AA+ with the S&P Global Rating while he was on council. That rating enhancement gave Salem the ability to borrow money at a lower interest rate.

Foley has always been a strong supporter of veteran initiatives in the area. He served as a United States Air Force Officer from 1994-2003.

Foley and his wife, Nicole, have three adult children and six grandchildren. His final term will officially end on December 31, 2026.

Salem City Council