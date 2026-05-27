48-year-old woman dies in Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A Pittsylvania County crash claimed the life of a 48-year-old woman on Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. on Dry Fork Road.

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We’re told 48-year-old Mary Bernard Shelton was driving west in a Dodge Charger at a high rate of speed when she hit the railroad tracks, causing the vehicle to go airborne. The vehicle landed, lost control, veered off the left side of the road, and hit the embankment.

Authorities say Shelton died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.