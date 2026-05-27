53-year-old Martinsville man dies in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal vehicle crash in Henry County.

On Friday, May 22, at about 10:30 p.m., State troopers responded to the crash on Joseph Martin Highway, not far from Greensboro Road.

Recommended Videos

Authorities told 10 News that a driver was headed west in a Ford F-150 when he ran off the left side of the roadway and hit the embankment.

The driver, 53-year-old Alvin Lee Jones, Jr., of Martinsville, was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

VSP says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.