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53-year-old Martinsville man dies in Henry County crash

Happened Friday night on Joseph Martin Highway

No description found

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal vehicle crash in Henry County.

On Friday, May 22, at about 10:30 p.m., State troopers responded to the crash on Joseph Martin Highway, not far from Greensboro Road.

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Authorities told 10 News that a driver was headed west in a Ford F-150 when he ran off the left side of the roadway and hit the embankment.

The driver, 53-year-old Alvin Lee Jones, Jr., of Martinsville, was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

VSP says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

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