Lynchburg Regional Airport announces updated flight schedule for United Airlines

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Planning on taking to the skies from Lynchburg Regional Airport? Starting in September, United Airlines is hoping to make it easier to get an early start on your travel plans.

The airline’s revised schedule will feature a new early morning departure from Lynchburg to Washington Dulles International Airport, with flights expected to leave around 6:25 a.m. each day. Return service from Washington Dulles to Lynchburg is scheduled for approximately 8:43 a.m.

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United will also continue to offer same-day service between Lynchburg and Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Flights to Chicago are set to depart Lynchburg at about 10:25 a.m., with return service arriving around 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for the updated September schedule are now available for booking through United Airlines.

“We are very encouraged by the strong early response to United service in Lynchburg,” said Cedric Simon, director of Lynchburg Regional Airport. “The addition of early morning service and overnight aircraft positioning demonstrates confidence in this market and provides greater convenience and connectivity for travelers throughout Central Virginia.”

You can learn more and book flights by visiting www.flylyh.com or www.united.com.