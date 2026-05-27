Lynchburg City Schools to offer free meals for kids this summer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools is working to ensure kids have full stomachs this summer by offering free meals.

The school district will be taking part in the USDA Summer Food Service Program and providing meals to all children, free of charge.

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Please note that the meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, and children must remain on-site while eating.

Here’s a look at where food will be provided: