Lynchburg City Schools to offer free meals for kids this summer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools is working to ensure kids have full stomachs this summer by offering free meals.
The school district will be taking part in the USDA Summer Food Service Program and providing meals to all children, free of charge.
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Please note that the meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, and children must remain on-site while eating.
Here’s a look at where food will be provided:
- A Sure Word Outreach at 1503 Kemper Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504
- When: June 8–July 31 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 3
- Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m.
- All Nations Community Church at 1119 Oakley Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501
- When: June 8–Aug. 5 (Monday/Wednesday/Friday); closed June 19 & July 3
- Lunch: 11 a.m.–noon
- Snack: 3–3:30 p.m.
- Boys & Girls Club at 1101 Madison Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504
- When: June 15–Aug. 5 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 3
- Lunch: noon–1 p.m.
- Snack: 3–4 p.m.
- College Hill Center at 811 Jackson Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501
- When: June 8–July 31 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 3
- Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m.
- Snack: 4:45–5 p.m.
- Daniels Hill Center at 317 Norwood Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504
- When: June 8–July 31 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 3
- Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m.
- Snack: 4:45–5 p.m.
- Diamond Hill Center at 1005 17th Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504
- When: June 8–July 31 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 3
- Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m.
- Snack: 4:45–5 p.m.
- Fairview Center at 3621 Campbell Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501
- When: June 8–July 31 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 3
- Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m.
- Snack: 4:45–5 p.m.
- Faith Assembly at 2301 Park Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501
- When: June 8–Aug. 5 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 3
- Breakfast: 8:30–9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
- Growing Learners Daycare at 701 Thomas Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
- When: June 8–Aug. 5 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 3
- Lunch: 11 a.m.–noon
- Snack: 2–2:45 p.m.
- Jefferson Park Center at 405 York Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501
- When: June 8–July 31 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 3
- Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m.
- Snack: 4:45–5 p.m.
- Lynchburg Public Library (Temporary Address) at 301 Grove Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501
- When: June 8–Aug. 5 (Monday & Wednesday)
- Lunch: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Riverside Park – 2238 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24503
- June 8–July 31 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 3
- Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m.
- Sandusky Elementary School (YMCA Summer Program) – 5828 Apache Lane, Lynchburg, VA 24502
- June 8–July 31 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & June 30–July 4
- Breakfast: 8:30–9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–noon
- The Learning Academy – 825 Taylor Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504
- June 8–Aug. 5 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 3
- Lunch: noon–1 p.m.
- Snack: 3–3:30 p.m.
- The Miller Home – 271 Riverside Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24503
- July 13–Aug. 5 (Monday–Friday)
- Breakfast: 8–8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m.
- West Lynchburg Baptist Church – 3031 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501
- June 8–Aug. 5 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 3
- Breakfast: 8–8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11–11:30 a.m.
- Yoder Center – 109 Jackson Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504
- June 8–July 31 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 3
- Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m.
- Snack: 4:45–5 p.m.
- Bass Elementary School – 1730 Seabury Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501
- July 20–31 (Monday–Friday)
- Breakfast: 8:40–9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:50 a.m.–12:35 p.m.
- Bedford Hills Elementary School – 4330 Morningside Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24503
- July 20–31 (Monday–Friday)
- Breakfast: 8:40–9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:50 a.m.–12:35 p.m.
- Heritage Elementary School – 501 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
- July 20–31 (Monday–Friday)
- Breakfast: 8:40–9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:50 a.m.–12:35 p.m.
- Linkhorne Elementary School – 2501 Linkhorne Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24503
- July 20–31 (Monday–Friday)
- Breakfast: 8:40–9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:50 a.m.–12:35 p.m.
- Perrymont Elementary School – 409 Perrymont Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24502
- July 20–31 (Monday–Friday)
- Breakfast: 8:40–9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:50 a.m.–12:35 p.m.
- R. S. Payne Elementary School – 1201 Floyd Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501
- July 20–31 (Monday–Friday)
- Breakfast: 8:40–9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:50 a.m.–12:35 p.m.
- Dunbar Middle School – 1200-1208 Polk Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504
- July 20–31 (Monday–Friday)
- Breakfast: 7:40–8 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:50 a.m.–12:35 p.m.
- Linkhorne Middle School – 2525 Linkhorne Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24503
- July 20–31 (Monday–Friday)
- Breakfast: 7:40–8 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:50 a.m.–12:35 p.m.
- Sandusky Middle School – 805 Chinook Place, Lynchburg, VA 24502
- July 20–31 (Monday–Friday)
- Breakfast: 7:40–8 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:50 a.m.–12:35 p.m.
- Heritage High School – 3101 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
- June 15–July 2 (Monday–Thursday); closed June 19
- Breakfast: 7:40–8 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:50 a.m.–12:35 p.m.