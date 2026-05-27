Botetourt Co. fire officials share electrical safety tips after family’s quick thinking prevents house fire

The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS is raising awareness about electrical safety after a local family discovered a severely burned electrical outlet hidden behind their daughter’s bookcase.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS is raising awareness about electrical safety after a local family discovered a severely burned electrical outlet hidden behind their daughter’s bookcase. The outlet had been used regularly for a small heating and cooling appliance.

Recently, the family woke up to find part of their home without power. Acting quickly, they shut off the electricity to investigate. According to the fire department, their fast response likely prevented a house fire and kept the situation from becoming much worse.

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Authorities say the family found the damaged outlet while cleaning.

“According to NFPA electrical safety guidelines, portable heating and cooling devices should always be plugged directly into a properly rated wall outlet and monitored for signs of overheating,” the fire department said in a social media post. “Hidden outlets behind furniture can trap heat and prevent early warning signs from being noticed.”

Warning signs to watch for include:

Warm or discolored outlets

Flickering lights or tripped breakers

Burning smells

Sparking or buzzing sounds

Devices that frequently lose power

Safety tips from the fire department:

Avoid overloading outlets

Never use damaged cords or outlets

Keep space heaters and similar appliances on dedicated circuits when possible

Regularly inspect outlets hidden behind furniture

Have electrical concerns checked by a qualified electrician

“This situation could have ended much worse,” the fire department said. “A simple inspection and quick action helped prevent a potential house fire!”