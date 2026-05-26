Over $100,000 of timber stolen, two arrested in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Two people were arrested after over $100,000 in stolen timber was discovered in Rockbridge County. Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said.

RCSO said Sheriff Tony McFaddin found a vehicle parked along Route 11 near Reservation Loop while heading to another incident. The vehicle was seemingly pulling a trailer loaded with logs, and several people were standing around. This came as numerous timber thefts were already reported in the area.

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Authorities said they spoke with those on scene and were told the trailer had “mechanical failure” and those nearby were trying to repair it. The law enforcement officers assisted, although they believed the incident was suspicious and soon initiated an investigation.

Law enforcement said the investigation found that the timber on the trailer, as well as other additional timber, was found to be stolen from both private property and VDOT property in the area.

A search warrant was executed at the residence of the suspects, where various evidence was seized. The stolen timber is estimated to be worth around $103,000. Around $8,000 in damages to fences and other various VDOT property was also reported.

As a result of the investigation, 41-year-old Eric Lee Broughman was arrested and charged with the following:

Timber Larceny (2 counts)

Obtaining Money by False Pretenses

Destruction of Property

Conspiracy to Commit Larceny (2 counts)

In addition, 45-year-old Jessica Bell Broughman was also arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Larceny.

“This is a case where something just didn’t add up at first glance. Our deputies trusted their instincts, followed up, and uncovered a significant theft operation. That kind of awareness and follow-through is what protects our community and holds people accountable.” Sheriff Tony McFaddin

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Deputy Stanley Tomlin at 540-462-5399 ext. 2254 or email estomlin@rbsova.gov.