Madison Warner, daughter of Sen. Mark Warner, dies at 36 after decades-long health battle

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner and his wife, Lisa Collis, are mourning the loss of their 36-year-old daughter, Madison.

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner and his wife, Lisa Collis, are mourning the loss of their 36-year-old daughter, Madison.

A statement released Monday morning announced Madison’s passing, which followed a decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues.

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See the full statement below: