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Virginia

Madison Warner, daughter of Sen. Mark Warner, dies at 36 after decades-long health battle

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner and his wife, Lisa Collis, are mourning the loss of their 36-year-old daughter, Madison. (Canva)

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner and his wife, Lisa Collis, are mourning the loss of their 36-year-old daughter, Madison.

A statement released Monday morning announced Madison’s passing, which followed a decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues.

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See the full statement below:

We are heartbroken beyond words by the passing of our beloved daughter, Madison, 36, after a decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues. She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void.We are grateful for the loving support of friends and family during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we navigate this profound loss.

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Lisa Collis

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