Gov. Spanberger signs bills aimed at protecting patients, medical care professionals from violence at hospitals

NORFOLK, Va. – Governor Spanberger signed legislation Thursday aimed at making Virginia hospitals and medical care facilities safer for patients, their families, nurses, doctors and medical care professionals who serve Virginia, the Governor’s Office announced.

Alongside legislators, healthcare professionals and local leaders at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Gov. Spanberger signed House Bill 229 and Senate Bill 173— patroned by Delegate Phil Hernandez and Senator Angelia Williams Graves — prohibiting firearms and other dangerous weapons inside medical facilities that provide mental health and developmental services.

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“As a former federal law enforcement officer, I understand the importance of keeping our communities safe — particularly in places where people are most vulnerable,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Whether you’re recovering from surgery, visiting a family member, or one of the hardworking doctors and nurses who care for our loved ones, you deserve to do so without fear. I am proud to be the Governor who says ‘yes’ to commonsense legislation that keeps Virginians safe.”

According to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, healthcare workers are four to five times more likely to experience workplace violence than other working Americans. Additionally, up to 76 percent of healthcare workers have reported experiencing violence, with 33 percent reporting physical violence.

“Hospitals are places of peace, respite, and renewal. They should be safe from weapons of all kinds,”said Senator Angelia Williams Graves. “This legislation ensures that hospitals remain places of comfort and safety. I am proud to have worked with Delegate Hernandez for the third year, and I am grateful that this important measure has now been signed into law.”

“After three years of working on this legislation, Virginia is finally telling our frontline healthcare workers what they’ve always deserved to hear: your workplace will be safe,”said Delegate Phil Hernandez. “These are the people who care for us at our most vulnerable moments, and no nurse or doctor should fear for their safety while saving someone else’s life. I’m grateful to Governor Spanberger for signing this commonsense protection into law.”