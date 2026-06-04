Pearisburg Festival in the Park returns for 41st year with rides, music and free entertainment

PEARISBURG, Va. – One of Giles County’s biggest community events is back. The Pearisburg Festival in the Park kicks off Friday, June 5, and runs through Saturday, June 6, on the front lawn and surrounding ball fields of the Pearisburg Community Center.

Now in its 41st year, the festival has been a staple of the New River Valley since its beginnings as “Festival Around Town.” It skipped only one year — 2020 — due to COVID-19.

“It’s basically the high watermark of the town of Pearisburg’s activities,” said Gary Fields, a Pearisburg Town Councilman and festival committee member. “Last year, transient — not at one time, but transient over two days — [we] estimate like 16,000 people in and out total for the whole weekend.”

What to expect

The two-day event features carnival rides, live entertainment, food trucks, vendor and crafter booths, and special activities.

Carnival rides open Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. All-you-can-ride wristbands are available for purchase. Pre-sale wristbands — good for either Friday or Saturday — are $20 and must be purchased in advance at Pearisburg Town Hall through June 4. Wristbands will also be sold at the festival for $25. Individual ride tickets are also available.

“All the food trucks is what I like,” Fields said. “We have a vast variety of different foods and we have many, many vendors. You can buy almost anything from the vendors that will be set up out in the field.”

Festival committee member Kim Woodyard said Saturday is packed from start to finish.

“Our Saturday, there’s not much free time on Saturday,” Woodyard said. “If you want to see something on that stage, you can sit there all day long.”

Friday night: The Statler Experience

Welcome ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. Friday with the National Anthem, performed by Anthony Woodyard.

The Main Stage lineup Friday night features Jack & Davis Reid, followed by Wilson Fairchild — known as The Statler Experience. The group features the sons and grandsons of the world-famous Statler Brothers, performing traditional country music, humor, harmonies and classic tunes.

Saturday: Wrestling, fire trucks and more

Saturday kicks off at 9 a.m. with DJ music and artisan vendors on the front lawn.

Festival-goers can get autographs from WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Valiant, known as “The Boogie Woogie Man.” All Star Entertainment Wrestling returns to the ball field Saturday evening, beginning at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Throughout the midday hours, guests of all ages can enjoy fire truck rides courtesy of the Pearisburg Volunteer Fire Department.

Free entertainment and shuttle service

Admission to the festival grounds and Main Stage performances is free.

“If you are low on money, we understand — free entertainment,” Woodyard said. “You can sit in front of that stage all day long and watch a free show.”

A shuttle bus will run continuously throughout both days. Attendees can park in the municipal lot behind the Giles County Courthouse and ride directly to the festival. The shuttle drops off and picks up on the Wenonah Avenue sidewalk at the front lawn.

For Fields, the festival is more than just a community event.

“My grandkids, this is like another Christmas to them,” he said. “And I call this my Christmas in July. This truly is one of the highlights of my year and my family’s year.”