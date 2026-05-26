Man wanted following May homicide in Lynchburg, law enforcement seeking information

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting incident that left one dead on May 18.

LPD said they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 20-year-old Lejohn McGhee in connection with a homicide that occurred at the Millwood Apartments on May 18. McGhee is charged with the following:

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Authorities said his whereabouts are currently unknown. He is described as a 5′9″ Black man, weighing around 130 lbs.

Lynchburg Police are also working with regional law enforcement to find McGhee.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, please contact the Lynchburg Police Department or your local law enforcement. LPD has also said not to approach McGhee if located.