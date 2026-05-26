1 hospitalized after early morning crash in Eagle Rock

One person was hospitalized following a vehicle crash in the Town of Eagle Rock early Tuesday morning.

One person was hospitalized following a vehicle crash in the Town of Eagle Rock early Tuesday morning.

Crews with the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department responded to Church Street for the crash shortly after 5 a.m. Several crew members and seven volunteers were able to safely remove the individual from the vehicle so that they could then be transported for further treatment.

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The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department was on scene for approximately one hour.