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Appomattox County teen dies in crash

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Salem Road

10 News Digital Team

(WSLS)

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A teen driver died in a crash in Appomattox County on Friday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Salem Road. Authorities said the teen was headed northbound in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, ran off the roadway, hit an embankment, and overturned.

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We’re told the driver died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

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