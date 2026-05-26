Appomattox County teen dies in crash

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A teen driver died in a crash in Appomattox County on Friday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Salem Road. Authorities said the teen was headed northbound in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, ran off the roadway, hit an embankment, and overturned.

Recommended Videos

We’re told the driver died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.