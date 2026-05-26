Another Soggy Tuesday

After a good amount of rainfall yesterday, showers and storms are back on deck for Tuesday. This morning, as of 8:21 AM, rain showers are in and around the highlands, with the rest of Southwest and Southside Virginia staying dry.

Our dry weather will not last for long; the showers return this afternoon, and after last night’s deluge in Southside, we are watching very closely for the potential for flash flooding.

Radar current as of 8:21A (WSLS 2026)

Your out-the-door forecast may not call for the umbrella this morning, but you will need it this afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the upper 70s as showers and storms move back into the region around lunchtime.

Out the door (WSLS 2026)

Today isn’t a day where we stay cloudy for the entirety of the day, but a few peeks of afternoon sunshine could lead to some heavier downpours within thunderstorms that could cause flash flooding.

Today, the majority of the viewing area is at a slight risk for flash flooding, with the Highlands Zone in a marginal risk. Please be sure to stay weather aware this afternoon, even though a thunderstorm isn’t severe warned for hail or wind damage, increased rainfall rates could lead very quickly to flash flooding alerts. Be sure to be somewhere you can hear alerts if they are issued.

Flooding risk (WSLS 2026)

As futurecast shows, these pop-up showers and storms will be isolated to widely scattered in nature, but will likely pack a punch with heavy downpours.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Our active pattern continues tomorrow, but dry days are ahead for Thursday and Friday! Have a great day and try to stay dry!