Melrose Avenue NW partially closed due to two-vehicle crash in Roanoke, police investigating

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people are injured and a portion of Melrose Avenue Northwest is partially closed following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Roanoke on Monday, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lafayette Boulevard and Melrose Avenue Northwest as of 12:14 p.m. on Monday. The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were taken to the hospital for treatment, with the driver sustaining serious injuries.

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Authorities said the driver and occupant of the other vehicle ran from the scene, but were quickly located nearby.

As a result of this crash, Melrose Avenue NW is closed between Forest Park and 24th Street, and Southbound Lafayette Boulevard and Crescent Road are both closed at Staunton Avenue.

Officers have asked residents to use Salem Turnpike as an alternative route.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.