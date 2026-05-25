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Officers arrest purse thief after citizens’ assistance in Lynchburg

10 News Digital Team

Photo of Anthony Alexander Heath Hamilton. (Copyright 2026 by Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority - All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was arrested after attempting to forcefully steal a woman’s purse in Lynchburg on Sunday, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they responded to the Walmart on Old Forest Road around 11:23 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a robbery. Upon arrival, they found that a suspect approached a woman, grabbed her, stole her purse, and fled on foot towards Forest Brook Road.

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However, authorities said some bystanders witnessed the incident take place. They quickly subdued and detained the suspect until officers arrived.

As a result, LPD arrested and charged 21-year-old Anthony Alexander Heath Hamilton with the following:

  • Robbery By Force
  • Grand Larceny (two counts)
  • Credit Card theft (two counts)

Hamilton is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority without bond.

All of the stolen property was returned to the woman, who also sustained minor injuries as a result.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.