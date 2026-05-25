Rainy Memorial Day Today!

This morning has started off soggy, and we are not changing those conditions anytime soon! Showers and storms will continue throughout the day, with the only major change being coverage.

Radar Current as of 6:30 (WSLS 2026)

If you have stepped outside at all, you’ve noticed just how muggy it is! Any showers and storms that develop this afternoon will tap into that abundant moisture and bring the chance for flooding this afternoon. There is a marginal risk for flash flooding for every zone except the Highlands Zone. Please stay weather aware today!

Flash Flood Risk (WSlS 2026)

Although the rain is needed, the timing is unfortunate for Memorial Day. Whether you had plans for an outdoor ceremony, a lake day, or a picnic, you’ll either have to dodge a few showers or find a rain plan. After a brief afternoon break, a few rumbles of thunder are possible if we see adequate afternoon clearing. A few peeks of sunshine are possible, but most of us will stay fairly overcast throughout the day.

Lake Forecast (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows that the coverage of the showers and storms will be hit or miss this afternoon. Whoever sees the most clearing has the best chance for thunderstorm development.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

This active pattern continues for the next week as highs reach into the 70s and 80s. Try to stay dry today!