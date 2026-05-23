Roanoke Reset helps clean lawns for those in need

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke business owner is turning his passion for organization into a community-driven volunteer effort — helping neighbors in need one project at a time.

10 News spent the Saturday alongside volunteers as they helped an elderly couple.

It’s a rainy day here in northwest Roanoke, but that’s not stopping Jonathan Moralde and the volunteers with him — helping an elderly couple clean their lawn.

Moralde is a local business owner who specializes in decluttering and home organization. He says the idea emerged after quitting a serving job he says wasn’t rewarding his spirit.

“I felt like I needed to do something greater. And I have always had a passion for helping other people. And I realized that I have a skill that I can help people with.” Jonathan Moralde, Founder of Jonathan Resets

Roanoke Reset is similar to his business, “Jonathan Resets,” offering the same decluttering and organization services, but at no cost. Moralde acknowledges that some people aren’t in a position to pay for professional services.

“One of my favorite quotes is a Pablo Picasso quote. And it is, the meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life, is to give it away. And ever since I’ve adapted that as sort of my motto, I’ve just been abundantly rewarded in so many different ways.” Jonathan Moralde, Founder of Jonathan Resets

Roanoke Reset client Kathleen expressed their gratitude for Moralde’s help.

“It is very nice to know that it’s being done. It’s a weight lifted off your shoulders." Kathleen, Roanoke Reset client

Since last fall, leaves have been piling up in Kathleen’s backyard, and overgrown plants have taken over parts of her property. Even her next-door neighbor asked Moralde for help removing an overgrown bush in front of his home.

For Kathleen and her husband, maintaining the yard on their own is no longer an easy task.

It is very nice to know that it’s being done. It’s a weight lifted off Your shoulders. Kathleen, Roanoke Reset client

Carrie, a volunteer with Roanoke Reset, says the program is an amazing way to bring people together and build community.

“I love giving back, love serving other people, um, there’s definitely, there is a lot of joy in giving to others and seeing how you fill their cup up by helping." Carrie Poff, Roanoke Reset volunteer

Despite the weather, the group kept working through the rain — volunteer Lex says it didn’t bother her one bit.

“There’s a phrase from the Netherlands that I really like: ”We’re not made of sugar..." I like that a lot because I feel like that is what this is. I’m not going to melt, you know? It’s just water." Lex, Roanoke Reset volunteer

After several hours snipping away at branches, sawing through overgrown bushes and raking fallen leaves, Kathleen was happy with the results.