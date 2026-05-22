Residents raise concerns about unfinished development near Old Mountain Road

Neighbors in a northeast Roanoke County neighborhood say they have spent years questioning a stalled development project near their homes and worrying about how it could impact traffic, safety and the environment.

Patrick Manna said residents first learned several years ago that a new road connection and housing development could be coming to the area near Old Mountain Road.

“Five years back, they sent us a thing from the county saying they were going to break through a road here because they had to build all these houses,” Manna said. “And then it doesn’t look like they’re going to build that many houses.”

According to a 2021 letter Manna received from Roanoke County’s Department of Planning, the project involves rezoning for a proposed 124-lot subdivision at 5524 Old Mountain Road.

Manna said he received notice after public hearings on the proposal had already taken place, leaving him feeling unable to voice concerns about the project.

“We don’t really know where to start and to whom to complain,” Manna said. “Because we don’t really know what’s going on, I’m kind of in the dark.”

Residents say they are concerned not only about how the development could affect property rights, but also about traffic and neighborhood safety.

“I don’t like that they haven’t made any consideration for what’s going to happen here,” Manna said. “There are a huge number of kids living on this street. They play basketball in the street all the time.”

Michael Davis, a local Uber driver who first contacted the WSLS 10 Help Center, said he is also worried about the environmental impact of land that appears to have remained exposed for years while the project has stalled.

“Well, naturally with heavy rains you’d have runoff,” Davis said. “That goes down to a main road, maybe a back residential area. So they haven’t reseeded it or anything that I could tell.”

Manna said he fears the planned roadway changes could eventually transform the quiet neighborhood into a busy cut-through street.

“Now they’re going to make it a thruway,” Manna said. “And then crazy traffic pattern here that seems like it’s going to get me clobbered someday.”

WSLS 10 reached out to Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke for information about the status of the project, why work appears to have stalled and what plans are in place for future road and development changes.

We are still waiting to hear back.