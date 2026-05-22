Twin River Outfitters talk holiday water levels, prepare for influx of paddlers

BUCHANAN, Va. – River conditions on the James are looking good ahead of Memorial Day weekend!

Twin River Outfitters says the river is running around 2.5 feet right now, with the potential to rise closer to three feet tomorrow if more rain moves in. They say that is an ideal range for paddling trips.

The outfitter says that during the drought, the James was low and “scrappy,” but right now, there is no projection of high water. Still, they are taking this time to remind anyone heading out to stay safe and remain cautious.

“Definitely everybody be thinking river safety, so you know, that means wearing your life jacket, double check your strainers and water levels to make sure they are at a safe route.” John Mays, owner and manager for Twin River Outfitters

They say Memorial Day Weekend is typically one of the busiest paddling weekends of the year - and they’re ready, even with the cooler weather.