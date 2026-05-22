All William Fleming High School students safe after Roanoke Police respond to ‘swatting’ incident

All students and staff are safe after Roanoke police responded to William Fleming High School for a threat called in to a local dispatch center Friday morning.

According to school officials, the incident turned out to be a “swatting” call. Swatting refers to someone making a false report to law enforcement in hopes of prompting a large emergency response.

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Police said nothing suspicious was found at the school. Still, out of an abundance of caution, you can expect to see more law enforcement officers in the area throughout the day.

At the time of the incident, several schools, including William Fleming High School, were placed on a hold and secure as a precaution. The hold and secure has now been lifted, and everyone is safe.