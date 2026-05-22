Bedford County man arrested in child abuse material investigation

A Bedford County man was arrested and charged in connection with an investigation into the distribution of child sexual abuse material, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County man was arrested and charged in connection with an investigation into the distribution of child sexual abuse material, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have arrested Dale Ratchiffe Solon, of Thaxton. He is currently facing the following charges:

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Three counts of distribution of child pornography

Three counts of possession of child pornography

Additional charges could be pending.

If you have any additional information about this case or Dale Ratcliffe Solon, you’re asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800.