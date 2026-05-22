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Local News

Bedford County man arrested in child abuse material investigation

Dale Ratchiffe Solon is facing several charges

10 News Digital Team

A Bedford County man was arrested and charged in connection with an investigation into the distribution of child sexual abuse material, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. (Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County man was arrested and charged in connection with an investigation into the distribution of child sexual abuse material, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have arrested Dale Ratchiffe Solon, of Thaxton. He is currently facing the following charges:

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  • Three counts of distribution of child pornography
  • Three counts of possession of child pornography

Additional charges could be pending.

If you have any additional information about this case or Dale Ratcliffe Solon, you’re asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800.

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