Foster Care Myths: Take our quiz and test your knowledge

During National Foster Care Month, 10 News is teaming up with HopeTree Family Services to uncover the truth about foster care and highlight the urgent need for loving, stable homes for thousands of children across the state.

During National Foster Care Month, 10 News is teaming up with HopeTree Family Services to uncover the truth about foster care and highlight the urgent need for loving, stable homes for thousands of children across the state.

Too often, myths about foster care prevent people from even considering it and fuel numerous negative beliefs. We’re working for you to reveal the truth and help you decide if foster care is for you.

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Take the quiz below to test your knowledge and learn more about common misconceptions surrounding foster care.