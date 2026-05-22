Soggy Start To Our Friday

It has been a rainy morning with showers already widely scattered throughout the region. We will continue the on-and-off rainfall during the day today and throughout the weekend.
The consistent chance of rainfall is brought by a couple of back-to-back weather-makers. This is all very good news as we need any and all rainfall we can get!
Besides a few showers, we will have a light breeze today that will peak at 14 MPH around 4 PM. The increase in wind speed is due to the stationary boundary to our south.
Futurecast shows a few showers on and off during the morning, a brief break in the afternoon before rainfall resumes overnight and into early Saturday morning. Be sure to pack the umbrella for the weekend plans!
Memorial Day Weekend will bring on-and-off showers and cooler temperatures due to a cold air wedge in the area. We will warm up quickly next week, but keep the showers and storm chances in play. Have a great weekend!