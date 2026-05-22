Soggy Start To Our Friday

It has been a rainy morning with showers already widely scattered throughout the region. We will continue the on-and-off rainfall during the day today and throughout the weekend.

Radar Current as of 8:10AM (WSLS 2026)

The consistent chance of rainfall is brought by a couple of back-to-back weather-makers. This is all very good news as we need any and all rainfall we can get!

Setup (WSLS 2026)

Besides a few showers, we will have a light breeze today that will peak at 14 MPH around 4 PM. The increase in wind speed is due to the stationary boundary to our south.

Wind Speed Hourly (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows a few showers on and off during the morning, a brief break in the afternoon before rainfall resumes overnight and into early Saturday morning. Be sure to pack the umbrella for the weekend plans!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Memorial Day Weekend will bring on-and-off showers and cooler temperatures due to a cold air wedge in the area. We will warm up quickly next week, but keep the showers and storm chances in play. Have a great weekend!