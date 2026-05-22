Wytheville’s BABA festival returns June 6 for 4th annual celebration of music, art and more

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Southwest Virginia’s festival season is kicking off in just two weeks, and Wytheville is leading the charge.

The 4th annual Bands, Arts, Bourbon and Ale — known as the BABA Festival — is set for Saturday, June 6, at the Homestead in Wytheville. Attendees can expect live music, food trucks and local artisans showcasing their work.

Admission is free — with options

Getting in won’t cost a thing. But for those who want to enjoy a drink, Creek Bottom Brewing of Galax, Virginia, will be on-site providing alcoholic beverages.

“It’s free admission,” said Marcella Taylor, assistant museum director with the Wytheville Department of Museums. “If you want to come and actually have an alcoholic beverage, we have the breweries and distributors that’s going to be here. You can pay a $15 donation for our museum education programs and get a wristband and get a free drink.”

That $15 goes directly toward museum education programs — making it a contribution with a little something in return.

A festival that keeps growing

Taylor said the event has expanded each year since it launched and sees the BABA Festival as more than just a one-day outing.

“It’s grown quite a lot every year,” she said. “This is kind of like a kickoff — this festival season.”

The event also falls during a milestone year for the country, as communities across the United States mark the nation’s 250th anniversary with a season of celebrations.

Watch art come to life in real time

One of the unique highlights of this year’s festival: local artist Kay Sutherland will be painting the scene as it unfolds around her.

Sutherland said there’s something special about capturing a live event on canvas that can’t be replicated in a studio.

“There’s nothing like painting a crowd of happy people,” she said. “It’s very rare that you get that form of art that it just comes out and you can feel the emotion in everything that’s involved with a live event. I enjoy that very much.”

She also welcomes festivalgoers to stop and talk to her while she works — something she says doesn’t happen enough.

“People say, ‘Well, yeah, I don’t bother the artist,’” Sutherland said. “I’m like, I want you to ask questions. I like that interaction, and then it encourages other people to get involved with arts.”

Plan your visit

The BABA Festival takes place Saturday, June 6, at the Homestead in Wytheville, Va.

For more information on the festival, visit the Wytheville Department of Museums BABA Festival page.

To learn more about Kay Sutherland and her work, visit ksutherland.com.