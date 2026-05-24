A Foggy Morning Leads to Evening Thunderstorms

Heading out the door soon? Temperatures are remaining on the chilly side to start, but will warm up into the 60s by 11am and beyond as we approach the afternoon.

today

High temperatures will still be below average, but much warmer than the past two days.

The 70s will take over later in the day, once the clouds clear out and we see some brief sunshine followed by some showers and thunderstorms later.

today

Even though a cold front will push through our region, the temperatures will not drop. This will aid in the development of showers and thunderstorms across the region later in the day.

sunday

Showers and thunderstorms will begin in the NRV and Highlands around dinner-time this evening, and last on and off throughout the evening.

sun 5 pm

Scattered showers and thunderstorms persist throughout the next week. We are already seeing the Weather Prediction Center issue a marginal risk of excessive rainfall not only for tomorrow, but Tuesday and possibly beyond.

With this, localized flooding is possible, mainly in urban and poor drainage areas. If you are planning on traveling in the next coming days, make sure to watch out for areas of high water.

Remember: turn around, don’t drown!

tomorrow

Rain continues on for the next week, peaking between Monday and Wednesday. Temperatures are also on the incline yet again, but we will drop back down into the low 70s by next weekend.