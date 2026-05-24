Crews respond to dock, boat fire at Smith Mountain Lake

Photo of crews responding to Smith Mountain Lake boat and dock fire.

MONETA, Va. – Crews responded to a dock and two boats on fire at Smith Mountain Lake on Saturday, Bedford Fire Department said.

BFD said they responded to Anthony Home Road after receiving reports of a boat fire. Upon arrival, they found two boats and a dock on fire.

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The Bedford Fire Department, along with Saunders Volunteer Fire Company, Huddleston Volunteer Fire Company, Bedford County Dept of Fire Rescue, and Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue assisted on the scene.

Luckily, no one was injured as a result. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.