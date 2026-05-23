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Amherst County Sheriff’s Office warns of dangerous parties involving shooting, plans increased police presence

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Amherst County Sheriff’s Office warns of dangerous parties involving shooting, plans increased police presence

10 News Digital Team

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AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of an increased law enforcement presence on Saturday, as they have received information regarding a planned party involving “youth and more shooting.”

This comes as the sheriff’s office continues to investigate a shooting incident that occurred on May 17, which occurred at a large gathering of youth. Law enforcement believes those involved in these incidents are from outside of the county.

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Due to the planned party, Amherst County residents can expect an increased law enforcement presence.

If you have any information regarding the May 17 incident or anything related to this matter, please contact the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300.

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