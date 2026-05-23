Scattered Showers Come and Go Throughout the Day

rain

A low-pressure system is spreading widespread rain across much of the East Coast Today. Periods of steady rain and scattered showers will continue through the afternoon and evening.

flooding

The heaviest rainfall is to be expected from parts of Texas into lower Mississippi Valley. Though we are expecting to see a decent amount of rainfall within our region which should help alleviate some of the pressure from the ongoing drought.

today

Cloud cover and rainfall are keeping temperatures cool today, with highs mainly in the upper 50s to mid 60s across the region. Expect a chilly, damp feel through the afternoon before temperatures fall back into the 50s tonight.

Today

The hourly outlook shows temperatures holding steady in the upper 50s through midday before nudging into the 60s by later afternoon. Clouds will dominate, keeping conditions cool and seasonably below average as temperatures bar off at around 62 degrees.

roanoke

By Memorial Day, we will return back into the 80s for our high temperatures. Those warm temperatures will linger on throughout the week, as well as the scattered showers.