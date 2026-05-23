Officers Fire at Wanted Man During Attempted Arrest in Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA – The Roanoke Police Department is searching for a wanted man believed to be involved in an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in northeast Roanoke.

They are searching for 43-year-old Larry Ranson Cooper.

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Police say the incident happened around 12:09 a.m. in the 1000 block of Orange Avenue Northeast, at the Circle K gas station.

According to investigators, officers spotted a car connected to a wanted suspect parked at a gas pump and attempted what police described as a “high-risk warrant service.” Officers positioned patrol vehicles in front of and behind the suspect’s car before getting out and ordering the driver to exit.

Police say the driver instead put the vehicle in reverse, hitting the rear patrol car. The vehicle then accelerated forward toward one of the officers, prompting the officer to fire his weapon.

Investigators say the vehicle again moved toward the officer, hitting the front patrol vehicle. The officer then fired additional shots into the vehicle before the suspect drove away from the scene.

The vehicle was later found abandoned a few blocks away in the 900 block of Connecticut Avenue Northeast. The driver has not been located.

Police believe the suspect is 43-year-old Larry Ranson Cooper. Cooper is wanted on a felony probation violation out of Pulaski County, as well as a misdemeanor assault on a family member warrant from the city of Roanoke connected to an incident reported roughly four hours before the shooting.

In accordance with department policy, the Virginia State Police has been called in to investigate the shooting.

Both officers involved were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and later released. Police say the officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about Cooper’s whereabouts or the incident is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.