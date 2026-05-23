New Jersey man arrested in Rockbridge County after law enforcement discovers stolen vehicle

ROCKBRIDGE, Va. – A man was arrested in Rockbridge County after law enforcement received an alert of a vehicle stolen out of New Jersey on Friday, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said.

RCSO said an Augusta County deputy informed the sheriff’s office that he was going to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-81 that was reported stolen out of New Jersey, resulting in Rockbridge deputies arriving to assist. When they attempted to initiate the traffic stop, the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

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Authorities said the pursuit continued to Exit 50 on I-64, and proceeded North on Fredericksburg Road. Around one mile from the exit, the driver jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot. Law enforcement apprehended the suspect within 100 yards of where he left the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said they identified the driver as 27-year-old Evan Goodwin of New Jersey. He was taken to the Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital for evaluation and subsequently released. He was then arrested and charged with the following:

Disregarding a Signal to Stop

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Obstruction of Justice / Fleeing from Law Enforcement

Fugitive from Justice

Goodwin is now being held without bond at the Rockbridge Regional Jail.