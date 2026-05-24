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Lynchburg Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting on Main Street

One man is injured following the shooting

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Community Journalist

One man is hurt after an early Sunday morning shooting on Main Street in Lynchburg.

LYNCHBURG, VA – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the 1200 block of Main Street.

According to police, officers responded around 2:17 a.m. on May 24 to reports of shots fired in the area.

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While officers were on the way to the scene, they learned a man had arrived at the emergency department at Lynchburg General Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

At this time, investigators say there is no information about a suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Owen at 434-455-6060 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

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